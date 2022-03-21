Girl, 'aged 14', killed after e-scooter collides with van in Newham

A teenage girl has died after her e-scooter collided with a van on Monday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of the crash on Green Street in Newham, east London, at around 1.35pm.

London Ambulance Service paramedics attempted to treat the girl, who police believe was aged 14, but she died of her injuries.

The Met is investigating the incident and the van driver is with police, but he has not been arrested.

Road closures are in place around the scene.

Police have urged any witnesses or anyone with information to contact 101.