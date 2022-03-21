Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has appeared in court charged with 12 further sex attacks, taking the total number of charges he faces to 41 against 11 women.

The 47-year-old constable already faced 29 offences against eight alleged victims, including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and sexual assault between 2009 and 2020.

Carrick was charged last week with a further 12 offences, including another five counts of rape, dating back as far as 2003, according to the Met.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday via video link from Belmarsh Prison wearing grey prison clothes.

Prosecutor Thom Dyke said: “The 12 charges are to be sent to join up with the 29.”

District Judge Michael Snow then sent the case directly to the Old Bailey where Carrick will appear on Tuesday.

He told the defendant: "As far as today is concerned Mr Carrick, your case is sent to the Central Criminal Court."

Carrick, who was arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary in October and suspended by the Met, was previously attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

The Met said: "We recognise that these are extremely serious and concerning allegations. Referrals have been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the investigation has progressed."