Driver crashes Lamborghini 'worth £150,000' into car wash in east London

A sports car reportedly worth £150,000 crashed into the side of a car wash in east London on Tuesday afternoon, leaving the pricey motor badly damaged.

Witnesses said they heard a "loud bang that sounded like an engine revving" before the crash in Shoreditch.

"It’s the side of the Fora Shoreditch building just off Great Eastern Street," the witness said.

Debris was left scattered across the pavement after the crash in east London Credit: BPM Media

"I only heard it, but the guy was revving his engine then there was a loud bang, sounded a bit like the car backfired," she added.

Another witness added: "He was coming out of the car wash and hit the building. The man and lady [in the car] are ok. They left but are both in hospital."

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.