The Government will stump up a third of the cost of essential work to stabilise Hammersmith Bridge to keep the crossing open for pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic.

Ministers confirmed funding of £2.93 million after Hammersmith and Fulham Council, which owns the bridge, committed £8.8 million last month.

Cracks in the pedestals of the 135-year-old cast-iron structure mean motor vehicles have been banned from using the crossing since April 2019.

The closure has caused frustration for people living nearby forced to take alternative routes across the Thames.

The bridge closed to all users in August 2020 after the cracks deteriorated during a heatwave.

It reopened to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic in July 2021.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council gave the go-ahead for the £8.8 million stabilisation project last month, saying it did not want to "wait for the Department for Transport and TfL Transport for London to pay their share".

As part of this, the pedestals will be filled with concrete, and steel frames will be fitted around them.

The project is due to be completed by the end of the year, after which work to reopen the bridge to motor traffic is expected to take place.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Today, I’m giving Londoners reassurance this Government will do everything in its power to keep this vital, historic structure open.

"We’re investing millions into its restoration, ensuring local residents can continue to cross the river by foot or bike, and I look forward to working further with the local council on future works to reopen the bridge to motorists.”

Costly cracks in the bridge which need repairing

Roads minister Baroness Vere said: “This is an incredibly important day in the long history of Hammersmith Bridge.

"Following an enormous amount of work by engineers, Government, the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, and TfL, I can confirm we will be injecting millions of pounds into its restoration, so it stays open to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic.

"We will not lose momentum. Work is already under way to ensure the structure is reopened to motorists as soon as possible and returned to its former glory."

Previous Government funding of £4 million went towards immediate work such as blast cleaning and inspections to ensure there were no long-term risks to the bridge reopening.

The Department for Transport set up the Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce in September 2020 with the aim of bringing together the parties involved to discuss temporary and permanent solutions.