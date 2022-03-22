Play video

CCTV footage shows the moment the lorry veered off the A40 in West London

A West London resident said her whole house shook after a lorry carrying 45,000 kilograms of potatoes careered off a busy road next to her house.

Hundreds of spuds were left scattered by the side of the A40 on Monday night after people living nearby reported hearing a series of loud bangs.

They said it "incredibly lucky" no one was killed and emergency services confirmed there were no reports of any serious injuries.

The lorry ended up on its side by the busy A40 Credit: MyLondon/BPM Media

"I heard at least four loud bangs. I thought someone was breaking in. I was in the front room," said Resident Mukesh Kumar, who has lived on the street for three years.

"If the cars weren’t there I’d be gone. I ran out, first to the back of the house then came out and saw what happened

"I took pictures when it first happened, there were potatoes everywhere - I couldn’t even see my car. It was behind the lorry. I had to go over the bridge to even see it. It was very dangerous, but drivers and people in the van seemed okay. Luckily no one was stuck.

"Normally people are walking here so it's incredibly lucky that no one was hurt. I don’t want to see another potato. I hate it. It's lucky that the bridge wasn’t hit also. The car is a write off, it was a luxury car, I loved it, it's a £10,000 Mercedes S350.

"I’m feeling a bit better, but I was shattered all night. I could have been killed. I needed to calm down. I don’t want another potato again," Mukesh explained.

A Mercedes was damaged in the crash and surrounded by potatoes Credit: MyLondon/BPM Media

Maureen Coutinho, landlady of a new build extension damaged in the crash, added: "We never really see crashes. A neighbour said it’s the second big one he's seen in 30 years. We don’t know the damage so far. We’re waiting for the police statement.

"I was at the shops when my daughter called me. There was four people in the van and I saw them walk away safely. The driver was safe, and police and everyone was here. The car saved the house. It redirected the lorry. The whole house shook. Our friends were glad to find us safe.

Residents said it was "incredibly lucky" no one was hurt Credit: MyLondon/BPM Media

"Usually we have a lot of cyclists. and pedestrians, but thankfully no one was passing. I’m just glad everyone is safe. I’ve taken some potatoes. Some for my friends as well. Most of the pick up has gone now. I had flowers all along the area where the lorry went. They’re gone.

"Usually I’m out front at that time. I usually work on the flowers in the late evening . I had just planted the hole area. All gone now. Roses as well. It’s finished. I’m happy nothing has happened to the house. And everyone is okay. They picked up most of the potatoes last night."