A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 19-year-old found dead at student halls in central London.

Sabita Thanwani was found with serious injuries at student accommodation in Clerkenwell shortly after 5am on Saturday.

Despite emergency services' efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene at Arbour House, in Sebastian Street.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, has been charged with her murder as well as charges of assaulting an emergency worker, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday morning.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Whittington Hospital on Monday gave the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

Maaroufe, of no fixed address, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Scotland Yard said detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating her death and continue to provide support to her family.

In an earlier a statement issued through police, Ms Thanwani's family described her as “an angel” who “was pure and did not see bad in anyone”.

Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, London, where a investigation has been launched following the death of 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani Credit: PA

The family statement said: “Sabita Thanwani was our daughter. Our angel. Her life, that we hoped would be long, was cut tragically short. She was ripped away from those who loved her so very dearly; her mum, dad, brother, grandparents, extended family and friends.

“Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known. She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life. Her mission was to help everyone.

“She was studying psychology at City University to make this happen. Her whole life was ahead of her, a life where her radiant smile and incredible heart could only spread warmth and kindness.

“In her short life, she helped so many. Sabita was pure and did not see bad in anyone, because there was no badness in her own awesome heart.

“We will never ever stop loving or missing our beautiful, irreplaceable Sabita. The girl that was an angel upon the earth is now an angel in heaven.”