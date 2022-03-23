Chelsea FC fans will be able to get tickets to away matches, cup games and women's fixtures, the government's announced.

The Blues are currently banned from selling tickets after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his alleged ties to Vladimir Putin, which he strongly denies.

But now the government has amended the general license, provided Chelsea do not receive any revenue.

At present, this means the money would go to the home club or the Premier League, however Chelsea have asked for it to be donated victims of the war in Ukraine instead.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “The government has today made alterations to the licence to Chelsea Football club so that fans will be able to access tickets to away matches, cup games and women’s fixtures.

“I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible.

“Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK’s sanctions list for his links to Vladimir Putin we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced.”