Play video

"The slavery link is not something anyone wants to be associated with," said Tulse Hill residents

Part of south London could be renamed to cut its historic ties with slavery. Tulse Hill was named after the 17th century merchant Sir Henry Tulse who was associated with the prolific Royal African Company.

But people living there are reportedly being asked if the area should be renamed as part of a 'community listening exercise'.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has offered local authorities £25,000 to 'decolonise' street names.

Lambeth Council said while there were no immediate plans to rename Tulse Hill it was working "with communities to see if there are local locations with possible links to the trans-Atlantic slave trade and colonialism."

A statement added: "What followed is an educational piece of local history research work of the kind that our valued local library archives routinely undertake. There are no plans to rename Tulse Hill, or any other site in the borough, but as a community we have learnt more about our past by holding these conversations.

"This includes highlighting that Tulse Hill is named after the Tulse family, which possibly included Sir Henry Tulse, whose wealth came from profits from the slave trade.

Tulse Hill could have its name changed in future

"Lambeth is a richly diverse borough, and the council has been a pioneer since the ‘80s for naming new places and new buildings to reflect local people."This latest piece of work required no extra spending, and has taken Government legislation on the issue fully into account."

Last month councillors in Haringey voted to rename Black Boy Lane in Tottenham to better reflect diversity in the north London borough.

The road will become known as La Rose Lane after the poet and activist John La Rose who founded the first Caribbean publishing company in Britain.

The council said the change was part of a wider review of monument, buildings, place and street names, "aimed at ensuring that our public spaces across Haringey are reflective and respectful of our wonderfully rich and diverse borough".