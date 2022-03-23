Julian Assange is set to marry his fiancee in prison later today, just weeks before the third anniversary of his dramatic embassy arrest.

The Wikileaks founder will wed Stella Moris at Belmarsh prison in London, as he faces the prospect of extradition to the United States.

Supporters are expected to gather outside the prison today, and have been asked to wear wedding attire as the bridge and groom exchange vows.

Dame Vivienne Westwood is designing Ms Moris’s wedding dress and a kilt for Assange, whose parents are of Scottish extraction.

The couple surprised the world when they announced that Assange had secretly fathered two children while holed up in captivity in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Assange, 50, has been held in high-security Belmarsh ever since he was arrested and dragged from the embassy three years ago.He is fighting extradition to the United States, where he is wanted over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

A bearded Julian Assange as seen in August 2015 as he marked three years inside the Ecuadorian embassy. Credit: PA Wire

His recent bid to appeal against the extradition order failed, with The Supreme Court confirming the High Court’s decision in December 2021 to extradite him.

The UK’s highest court said that senior judges had refused Assange’s bid to challenge the decision as his application did not raise “an arguable point of law”.

However, Assange’s legal team previously said there were other parts of his appeal that had not yet been heard by the High Court.

Ms Moris has spoken of her joy at being allowed to marry Assange, despite restrictions being placed on their wedding.

Assange has always denied wrongdoing and has won support for his case from human rights organisations across the world.

Ms Moris told the PA news agency that just four guests and two witnesses will be allowed to attend the ceremony, as well as two security guards.

The guests will have to leave immediately after the event, even though it is being held during normal visiting hours.

Ms Moris said: “Obviously we are very excited, even though the circumstances are very restrictive.

“All the guests and witnesses must leave as soon as the ceremony is over, even though that will be before normal visiting time ends.

“Julian is looking forward to the wedding because it is finally happening, many months after we first made the request.”

Stella Moris Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “All weddings in prisons must meet the requirements outlined in the Prison Service policy.”

The service said photography for weddings in prisons is facilitated by prison staff, in line with “established national policy on photographing prisoners”.

It added: “The relevant policy makes clear the governor can block images being taken if it is believed they will be shared publicly, which can compromise prison security. Accordingly, photos will be taken by prison staff.”

The cost of the ceremony will be picked up by the couple.

Instead of sending gifts, it was suggested supporters donate to the new official Crowdfunder campaign, sponsor a park bench or similar in their area, and put up posters calling for Assange to be freed.