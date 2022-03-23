Play video

A number of people have had to be treated for breathing difficulties following an incident at the Olympic pool in Stratford, East London.

Hundreds of people were evacuated after a “high quantity of chlorine gas” leaked in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

The incident caused the area near the Stratford Westfield mall and West Ham's stadium to be evacuated and cordoned off.

The emergency involved members of the public and swimmers who were in and around the pool.

Speaking to ITV News swimmer Nick Milcoy described the moment the alarms went off

London Fire Brigade said a "high quantity of chlorine gas" was released inside the Aquatics Centre due to a "chemical reaction".

They asked people living nearby to close their doors and windows.

Firefighters said they were planning to ventilate the centre to disperse the chlorine into the atmosphere.

In a statement the London Aquatics Centre said: "At approximately 10am this morning we took the decision to evacuate the London Aquatics Centre.

"This was due to a release of gas that occurred when the facilities management company that operates the plant room took delivery of pool chemicals.

"We are awaiting guidance from the facilities management company, LLDC and the emergency services on when the Centre will be able to reopen."

A lorry carrying a tank of hydrochloric acid parked outside the Aquatics Centre

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning.

"A number of people are being treated by London Ambulance Service. Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated."

Emergency services close to the Aquatics Centre in east London Credit: BPM Media

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which manages the park, added: "There has been an incident at the London Aquatics Centre at approximately 10am this morning involving the release of a gas.

"The immediate area has been cordoned off and evacuated.

"We are working closely with emergency services who are on site. We understand there are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties who are being treated by the London Ambulance Service."

A LLDC spokesperson said it the company is working to ensure the park can reopen on Thursday.