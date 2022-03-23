What's causing London's high level of air pollution?

By Sally Williams, ITV Weather Presenter

A high pollution alert has been issued by the Mayor of London - the first time since August 2020.

Stagnant air and light winds are trapping pollutants over the capital and Home Counties.

We are also drawing in pollution from Europe which is adding to the toxic mix in the air.

According to Defra we could see moderate to high levels of pollution over the next few days with some locally very high pockets of pollution on Thursday.

Sadiq Khan, London’s Mayor, is urging Londoners to: "Look after each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport, avoiding unnecessary car journeys, stopping engine idling and not burning wood or garden waste, all of which contributes to high levels of pollution.

"This is particularly important in order to protect those who are more vulnerable to high pollution. While this alert is in place people with heart and lung problems should avoid physical exertion."Simon Birkett, Founder and Director of Clean Air in London, added: "Everyone should check updates and health advice. Doing so will save lives."No where is immune to air pollution but where there is pollution from heavy traffic it can be more concentrated. Quieter roads have been shown to reduce exposure to pollution by 20%.

According to London Air, Imperial College: "In London, pollution concentrations within a few metres of busy roads are normally 2 or 3 times those at background locations, defined as normally at least 50-100m away from busy roads.

"The most extreme conditions are found in narrow streets lined with tall buildings, which can trap pollution and lead to more elevated concentrations."

You may find the following links useful if you would like to know a bit more about air pollution and what you can do.

If you want to see the air quality forecast just click here and select the day: