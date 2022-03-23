By Sally Williams, ITV Weather Presenter

It’s a case of what to wear at the moment and I’m not the only one struggling over which coat to wear or whether to wear one at all.

I spotted ITV Weather’s Lucy Verasamy quoting from a Charles Dickens novel this week: "It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade."So it’s warm in the sun and cool in the shade. But it’s also generally warm in the afternoon and really cold overnight at the moment.

What we are seeing is a big range of temperatures between day and night - the technical term is: a large diurnal range.

In some cases that difference between day and night has been 20C.

In London yesterday we recorded a high of 20.5C in the day time at Northolt and then a low of 0.9C at night in Wisley, Surrey.

People enjoy the afternoon sunshine in Battersea Park, London

Why? Well, it’s not uncommon in the Spring when the nights are still quite long and there are clear skies with light winds for the temperatures to tumble away and get very chilly. Frosts are still possible as we have seen this week.

But at the same time the days are getting longer and the sun is getting higher in the sky, gaining in strength and heating things up.

In fact, UV levels are already moderate.

So what to wear depends on what time you are heading out - and which side of the road you are walking on. An early morning dog walk or commute requires a half decent coat.

But by the afternoon in the sunshine jeans and T-shirt might be a good bet - with a coat to hand if you’re staying out later. It’s certainly a talking point and we do love to talk about the weather!