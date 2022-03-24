A body found in the River Thames is believed to be that of missing woman Lullah Fanus.

Lullah, 24 has been missing since last Thursday and was last seen in the early hours of the morning in Fulham.

Police were called to the river near Townmead Road in south west London after reports of a body in the water.

Officers removed the body of a woman from the water before informing Lullah's family.

The death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious and a post-mortem examination will be arranged later.

Police had previously released an appeal to try to find Lullah after she was reported missing.

"Officers had issued an appeal regarding Lullah Fanus, 24, reported missing from Fulham on Thursday, March 17," Met Police said.

"Police were called to the River Thames near Townmead Road, SW6, at 9:25am on Tuesday, March 22, to reports of a body in the water.

"Officers attended and the body of a woman was recovered from the water. While further enquiries await, Lullah's family have been informed of this development.

"A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. The death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been notified as is routine," the statement added.