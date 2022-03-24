Two Met Police officers involved in the strip search of a 15-year-old black pupil at her school in Hackney, east London, have been taken off frontline duties.

Hackney police commander Marcus Barnett told a community meeting on Wednesday night the pair had been moved to desk work.

"The officers that have conducted the search have been removed from frontline duties and they are working in another part of this Basic Command Unit they are not on the frontline duties," Chief Supt Marcus Barnett said.

They will be kept away from operational duty during the investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

In a statement the Met added: "They are not suspended or on formal restricted duties, but aren't on local frontline duties at the moment. The IOPC investigation will determine whether the officers have a case to answer for misconduct."

Child Q was strip-searched by female Metropolitan Police officers at her school in 2020 without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was menstruating.

The 15-year-old, whose identity is withheld to protect her privacy, had been wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis.

The case has sparked outrage from politicians and the public.

London mayor Sadiq Khan shared his “dismay and disgust”, and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch called it an “appalling incident”.

Protests took place during the weekend in London over the incident.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched its investigation following a complaint in May 2021, and said it had completed its inquiries and was finalising its report.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson commented on the issue, saying reports of the strip search of Child Q were “deeply distressing and deeply concerning”.