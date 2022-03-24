The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has announced it will be launching health and safety prosecutions over the deadly Croydon tram crash.

Seven people died and 51 were injured in the derailment six years ago.

The official body released a statement confirming it is prosecuting Transport for London (TfL), FirstGroup-owned Tram Operations Limited and driver Alfred Dorris for alleged health and safety failings relating to the 2016 incident.

The ORR's chief inspector of railways, Ian Prosser, said in a statement on Thursday: "My thoughts are with the families of the seven people who lost their lives on November 9 2016, the many more injured and everyone whose lives have been impacted as a result of this incident.

"Following a detailed and thorough investigation, we’ve taken the decision to prosecute Transport for London, Tram Operations Limited and driver Alfred Dorris for what we believe to be health and safety failings.

"We’ve made a fair, independent and objective assessment about what happened, and it is now for the court to consider if any health and safety law has been breached."

The victims of the crash were Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, Robert Huxley, 63, and Philip Logan, 52, all from New Addington, and Donald Collett, 62, and Mark Smith, 35, both from Croydon.

Six men and one woman were killed in the Croydon tram crash in 2016. Credit: Reuters/Family handout

An inquest held last year heard the tram toppled over and spun off the tracks in darkness and heavy rain near the Sandilands stop after hitting a curve at 73kph (45mph).

The speed limit for that stretch of track was 20kph (12mph).

Mr Dorris was arrested at the scene.

Services on Croydon Tramlink are managed by TfL and operated by TOL.

In October 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service said the driver would not be charged with manslaughter due to a lack of evidence.

Scene of the Croydon tram crash, in which seven people died.

The CPS also said corporate manslaughter charges would not be brought against TfL or TOL.

Both TfL and TOL are alleged to have “failed to ensure the health and safety of passengers on the Croydon Tramlink network, so far as reasonably practicable”, the ORR said on Thursday.

Mr Dorris is accused by the ORR of an alleged failure to “take reasonable care of passengers”.

A hearing for the health and safety prosecutions will be held at Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

A date will be set shortly.