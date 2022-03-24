Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing teenage boy whose disappearance is "completely out of character".

Rashid Elsafi-Bakkr, 14, from the Wembley area of Brent, was last seen at home at the weekend.

He was reported missing on Monday.

Met Police officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"We are really worried about Rashid this is completely out of character for him, he has never gone missing before," said Detective Inspector Wendy Bassett.

"He was last seen at his home address on Sunday evening and he has not been seen or heard from since. He has not turned up for school, which is very unlike him.

"Rashid, if you are reading this, please know that you are not in any trouble. We, like your family, just want to know that you are safe," she added.

Anyone who sees Rashid or has any information about Rashid is asked to call police on 999 quoting 22MIS009512.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-org.uk.