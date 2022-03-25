A Black man was stopped by police officers in a Croydon street for wearing a coat in warm weather.

Carter Jr was walking in Dagnall Park, Croydon, at 4:47pm on Wednesday when he was stopped by police officers who demanded to know why he was wearing a coat.

The local entrepreneur, who runs a car-washing business and has a drinks stand in Selhurst Park, was told "you're not dressed for the weather" and detained for a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

As he begins filming the incident on his phone, a male police officer can be heard telling him "I'm just wondering what you're wearing".

"I'll wear my own coat," Mr Carter Jr responds, asking if the officers want to buy him a new one.

"I'm asking what are you wearing," the officer continues.

When he says that he wears what he wants, another officer asks again why he is wearing a coat and tells him "you're not dressed for the warm weather."

"You're not dressed for the climate, it's very warm, it's hot" she tells him.

"It just seems odd," her colleague adds.

After Mr Carter Jr questions who should tell him how to dress, he is is detained by the officers and searched.

Footage of the incident has been viewed thousands of times on social media.

Mr Carter Jr described the officers as "giggling like kids".

"The evidence is right there in the video," he wrote. "It will be played over in court and we will see if they have the same humour when they get punished.

“This incident messed up my whole evening that’s what they don’t see.”

A Metropolitan Police statement confirmed that a man had been detained in Dagnall Park, Croydon, for the purposes of a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act and nothing was found.

It said Mr Boateng-Taylor was "wearing several layers of clothing despite the warm weather" in an area known for drug dealing and was "hostile" when asked by Violent Crime Taskforce officers what he was doing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lee Hill, Violent Crime Taskforce, said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media; this shows only a small part of this incident and we would ask people not to rush to judgement.

“In this instance a formal complaint has been received and is being handled in accordance with the Police Reform Act.”