'Lovely mother' stabbed to death at east London home while children at school

Neighbours have paid tribute to a “lovely” mother of two who was stabbed to death in east London, while her children were at school.

The alarm was raised at 4.06pm on Thursday (24 March) after the 40-year-old mother failed to pick her children up from school, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Officers then attended an address on Globe Road, Bethnal Green where they found the woman with stab injuries.

On Saturday, while police officers were still at the estate where the incident took place, neighbours of the woman told of how police officers broke down the door to get in to the address.

Others said she had lived in the area for a number of years and had two young boys around primary school age.

The school became concerned when the mum failed to pick up her children Credit: PA

Mohammad Shamin, 57, a local businessman, told the PA news agency: “She was always walking around with her boys, a good mother.

“So it was very strange when she wasn’t there for them to pick them up, that’s what caused the commotion.

“And when they found her it was very sad.

“People here are shocked, such a lovely person.”

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “It was a bit chaotic on Thursday, people were coming over to check and see what was happening.

“The police came and got in, they broke the door.

“It’s very sad, I didn’t know her well but she seemed nice.”

A couple, aged in their 30s, who live nearby, said: “She’s lived here a long time, we used to see her now and again with her two young boys.

“They’d go out and about and were nice to have in the community.

“We don’t know them that well because I suppose that’s how it is these days.

“But she seemed nice and the kind of person you would want as a neighbour, her kids were also very good.”

Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has yet to be formally identified, although her next of kin have been informed.

A police officer patrols outside the scene of the stabbing in Bethnal Green Credit: PA

A post-mortem examination will take place on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, leading the investigation, said it was “heartbreaking” that “yet another” woman has been killed.

“A dedicated team of officers is working around the clock to trace the person responsible for this and my thoughts are with this woman’s family as they come to terms with their tragic loss,” she said.

“It is heartbreaking that yet another woman has been killed.

“All women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time, day or night, in public or at home, and we will do everything we can to find those responsible for this.”

She added that police remain at the scene and will continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4738/24Mar.

Alternatively, they can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.