Police issue e-fit of rape suspect after woman in 40s attacked in south London

Police have issued an e-fit likeness of a man who followed a woman to a house in south London before raping her there.

A woman in her 40s reported the attack happened at residential address in Croydon at about 9pm on 3 December 2021.

The man followed the woman into the address where the attack took place.

It is understood the man was walking down the street prior to the incident.

Detectives have now released an E-fit of a man they would like to speak to about the attack and they are encouraging anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

Detective Constable Penelope Rea, the investigating officer from the Public Protection team that covers Croydon, said: “This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim and she continues to be supported by specialist officers as we continue to work to identify the man responsible and bring him to justice.

“Since it was reported to us, we have carried out extensive enquiries to identify the man responsible. We now really need help from the public to help us identify the man in the E-fit. If you recognise him, please get in touch immediately as we urgently need to speak to him.”

If you have any information that could help the police investigation call 101 or Tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7368/03DEC.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.