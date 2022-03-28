Bus drivers are staging a 48-hour strike after rejecting a pay offer. Members of Unite working for Arriva at depots in south London walked out on Monday morning.

The drivers operate routes across south and central London. Unite said the company initially offered workers a below inflation pay deal of 1.5%, with an improved offer which was rejected.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Arriva’s bus drivers are fed up with being taken for granted.

"This is a profitable business that can well afford fair wages, it needs to get real on the pay offer to our members.

"Our members at Arriva will have the union’s total support until the company makes a fair offer and this dispute is resolved."

An Arriva London Bus spokesperson added: "We can confirm that a 48-hour strike will be going ahead from Monday at 03.00 for Arriva’s bus services from our Croydon, Norwood and Thornton Heath garages.

"It is particularly disappointing that a strike is going ahead when the pay offer that was put forward fully met Unite’s stated aspirations.

"There will be no winners from a strike which would hit customers and the communities who need to be able to rely on public transport at a time when London is recovering from the pandemic.

"We urge Unite to return to discussions so that a way forward can be found."