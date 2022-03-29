A south London mum claims there are so many rats in her Carshalton flat she even found one in her newborn baby's cot.

Courtney Ricketts, 24, has been living in the property for two years and first noticed the rats while pregnant with her youngest son.

She says her three chilldren aged five, four, and seven months old, are scared to live in the same house as the rats they hear scurrying along the floor boards.

One morning Courtney checked on her baby boy in his cot and found a rat right by his head with rat droppings in the bed he had been sleeping in. She got in touch with Sutton Housing Partnership but was told by the landlord they had "no responsibility for the treatment of pests."

"I can't stop crying every night and I can't sleep - it's awful, during the day I can't be at home because I know that the rats are there," Courtney said.

"We can't even invite people over to be in the house with us.

"We were actually meant to do a party here in the flat for my son, it's his birthday in March and we've had to cancel because I'm scared someone will use the toilet or go to the kitchen and they see a rat and that would make me look dirty.

"I'm 100 per cent getting to breaking point, it's been disgusting. Normally I have a lot of patience but lately I'm just snapping at everything," she explained.

Courtney in the kitchen of her flat in south London Credit: BPM Media

Courtney said she bought £250 worth of rat traps and had to replace food eaten by the rats.

Clothing, such as a new jumper she got for her birthday, often ends up with holes in and covered in rat droppings.

Her two eldest children currently share the top bunk of their bunk bed as neither of the two wants to be close to the floor where the rats are.

"I hate putting my kids to bed, the older two are in a bunk bed and they share the top bunk because there's obviously rats near to the floor, and my youngest is in a cot," Courtney said.

"I'm constantly getting up in the night for any cry or noise he makes to check that he's OK, he's also got a little cough at the moment and to me, personally, I think that's to do with the rat situation and what they are bringing into our home."

Courtney said she was running out of options about what she can do to make her family home safe for her children and free of the rodents which keep her awake at night.

She has even considered buying a cat herself in an attempt to get rid of the rats or keep them away from her property.

A Sutton Housing Partnership spokesperson said: "We are very sorry that the resident has an ongoing issue with rats in her home and are working with her to resolve this.

"Our repairs team has visited the property regularly since she first reported the issue and has closed all points of access. We are also now supplying free bait boxes."