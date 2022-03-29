A fire at an electrical substation in east London cut power to thousands of Londoners on Tuesday, closed the DLR and two busy road tunnels.

The internet and traffic lights also went down and hundreds of students evacuated from a college close to the scene of the fire in Poplar.

"The fire is causing power outages which could affect around 38,000 customers," said London Fire Brigade's Colin Digby.

"The whole of the Docklands Light Railway line is suspended.

"Blackwall Tunnel and Rotherhithe Tunnel are also closed whilst crews work to make the scene safe."

Around 40 firefighters were called to the substation on Castor Lane in Poplar where a cordon was set up to keep people safe.

Firefighter at the scene of the substation fire in Poplar Credit: LFB

UK Power Networks initially hoped to restore power by 3pm but said later updated their advice "to be confirmed".

"We’re aware of a power cut affecting the E1, E1W and E14 areas of London. Our engineers are working to get the power on as soon as possible. For the latest information in your area visit our power cut map," UK Power Networks said.

Areas affected by London powercuts

A list of affected postcodes showed areas further west were also without power:

BR2 0

BR2 9

CR4 4

DA16 7

DA2 7

E1 0

E1 1

E1 2

E1 3

E1 4

E1 5

E1 8

E1 9

E14 0

E14 2

E14 3

E14 4

E14 5

E14 6

E14 7

E14 8

E14 9

E14 X

E16 2

E1W 2

E1W 3

E3 4

E3 5

E4 9

IG1 4

N4 2

SE1 6

SE23 1

SE5 8

SE8 3

SW19 1

SW19 2

SW1P 2

SW1X 9

SW6 6

W6 8

London Fire Brigade said the closure of the DLR, Blackwall Tunnel, Rotherhithe Tunnel and roads in the area could cause disruption for tonight's rush hour.