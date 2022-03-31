An exotic bird of prey called Jester is still evading keepers after escaping London Zoo more than two weeks ago.

Jester, a caracara, suddenly flew off during routine flight training with zoo staff and has since been spotted enjoying the capital's scenic green spaces.

Zookeepers have been tracking and monitoring her daily, and trying to coax her back home using food and other specialist techniques.

But the bird has been busy delighting Londoners, who have snapped pictures of her larking around parks and hunting snacks during her weeks on the run.

London Zoo said in a statement: "We are not concerned about Jester’s welfare, as caracaras are well equipped for surviving in an urban environment.

"Caracaras are small birds of prey and pose no danger to people or dogs - rather like a crow or magpie, they are primarily scavengers, eating carrion, insects and grubs or food in bins."

"The team will continue to encourage Jester into her travel crate so they can bring her back home, where her brother, Joker is waiting for her – alongside a celebratory homecoming meal of her favourite quail and crickets," the statement added.

Jester's escape has caused something of a stir on Twitter, as Londoners spotted the unusual-looking creature in their neighbourhoods.

One even attempted to aid zookeepers trying to catch the loose bird by offering Jester raw beef - to no avail.

Sightings came from all over the capital, with one park-goer snapping the bird in Streatham Common, and others spotting her in Forest Hill.

Sightings were also reported in Lambeth and Wandsworth.

The escaped bird has been spotted all over the capital. Credit: London Zoo

"Jester, the Crested Caracara who had escaped from London Zoo has been spotted on our lawn," the Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability in Putney tweeted.London Zoo said they appreciated the "concern and huge cooperation" they had from the public and sightings had helped track her across London.