Burglar breaks into David and Victoria Beckham’s London mansion

The London home of David and Victoria Beckham was broken into and "thousands of pounds" worth of items were stolen, it has been reported.

The burglary of the couple’s West London home is believed to have happened late in the evening while the Beckhams were at home with their 10-year-old daughter on Monday, February 28.

According to the Sun newspaper, the break-in was not discovered until son, Cruz Beckham, 17, returned home from a night out and found a broken window and a spare bedroom which had been "ransacked".

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said officers had responded to reports of a burglary at a residential address on the W11 area shortly around midnight on March 1.

They added that a number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are continuing.

It is reported the missing items included "thousands of pounds of designer and electric goods".