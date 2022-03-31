A police officer has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a man was left paralysed following being struck with a Taser.

The Metropolitan Police officer, who has not been named, is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in April.

Jordan Walker-Brown, 25, was left paralysed from the waist down after he fell from a wall in Haringey, north London, while being pursued by police in 2020.

Mr Walker-Brown initially said he believed he was targeted because he is a black man.

"This decision is a welcome first step towards justice for what was done to me by that police officer," said Mr Walker-Brown.

"I look now to the CPS to ensure that this matter is prosecuted to a just outcome."

His solicitors, Raju Bhatt and Michael Oswald, added: "This decision is welcome and our client looks forward to the matter being brought before the criminal court without delay and prosecuted with all due rigour."

An investigation was carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: “As the local commander for the area of London where this happened, I deeply regret any injury caused to a member of our community through an interaction with police officers. I am acutely aware of how concerned local people have been about this incident.

“This matter is now subject to criminal proceedings and it’s important we allow those proceedings to reach their conclusion.

“My team and I continue to work with key members of the community and partner agencies across north area to strengthen relations with all our communities.”

Police said any potential misconduct matters would be considered pending the outcome of the court proceedings.