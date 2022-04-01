A Metropolitan Police community support officer has admitted masturbating in a south London park after being filmed by a passerby.

Kevin Phillips, 56, was caught on camera committing the act while wearing his uniform in Dog Kennel Hill park, East Dulwich.

The PCSO pleaded guilty to a charge of outraging public decency at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was released on bail.

He is banned from every park in England and Wales as part of his bail conditions.

A member of the public filmed Phillips in footage subsequently viewed thousands of times after it was shared online.

Phillips, who works in the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, admitted the offence when questioned after the incident on Wednesday, blaming his behaviour on stress and a medical condition, the court heard.

He appeared in the dock wearing a burgundy sweater and was told to catch his breath before taking a seat.

Phillips, of Milton Road, Croydon, who had no previous convictions, spoke only to enter his guilty plea and confirm his name, date of birth and address.

District Judge Nigel Dean sent the case to Croydon Crown Court, where Phillips will be sentenced on a date, to be fixed later.

His solicitor, Tahir Ali, told the court Phillips is married with two young children.

The footage was brought to the attention of police shortly before 11.30pm on Wednesday, the Met said.

The force’s directorate of professional standards is leading an investigation and Phillips has been suspended from duty.

A referral has been made to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.