Met Police officer charged with making indecent images of child

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

PC Swaleh Chaudhry was arrested at an address in Wandsworth, south London, on Wednesday and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He is charged with voyeurism, one count of possession of extreme pornography and making an indecent image of a child, Scotland Yard said

Chaudhry, who is attached to the Met’s Taskforce, has been suspended.

The Met’s directorate of professional standards is aware and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.