West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini has thanked fans for their support after he walked away uninjured when his Mercedes crashed into a tree on his way to training.

The 29-year-old was on his way to the Premier League club’s east London training ground in Rush Green on Thursday when his chauffeur-driven Mercedes came off the A12 at Romford at around 1pm.

The Argentina international was assessed by medics and did not go to hospital.

On Friday morning he posted a picture on Instagram of himself giving a thumbs-up as he thanked fans for their messages and said he'd had a "big scare".

"Hello people, I wanted to thank everyone for the messages of support and affection on this day," he wrote in Spanish.

"They did me a lot of good since it was a very big scare, but thank God, as far as the accident was, everything went well. Thank you very much".

"I want to thank you for all the messages you sent me of love and support," he added in English.

The Metropolitan Police said it had been called to reports of a crash, adding: "Officers attended and it was reported that a car had left the westbound carriageway before colliding with a tree."

Lanzini is expected to play in his team’s clash with Everton on Sunday after being away on international duty with Argentina.

The player has been a key member of West Ham’s line-up this season, with manager David Moyes previously crediting him as "really helping" the team.

West Ham are currently in seventh place in the league with 48 points.

Their most recent match with rivals Tottenham Hotspur saw them lose 3-1.

A spokesman for West Ham said: “I can confirm the accident took place.”