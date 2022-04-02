A man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation after an elderly woman was stabbed to death in east London, police said.

Emergency services were called at 9.56am on Saturday to an address in Landseer Avenue, Manor Park, Newham, to find the victim, in her 80s, critically injured.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man aged in his 30s, thought to be known to the the woman, was detained nearby and taken into custody after police searched the surrounding the area.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman’s family had been informed, and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

A post-mortem examination is set to be arranged, the force added.

The Met’s murder investigation is led by detectives from Specialist Crime (Homicide).

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the investigation are being asked to call 101, ref 2126/02apr.