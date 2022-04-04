Insulate Britain activists to stand trial over M25 protest

A group of Insulate Britain protesters will stand trial for allegedly causing a public nuisance by blocking the M25.

Nine climate activists appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with causing a public nuisance by obstructing junction 3 of the motorway on September 13 last year.

The words “Insulate Britain” could be seen spray-painted on to an outside wall of the court next to the main entrance.

They are the first group of Insulate Britain protesters to appear before the courts with the charge. Each defendant opted to have the matter tried by a jury at the crown court.

They will appear at Lewes Crown Court on May 9 this year and if convicted they could face a prison sentence.

Jessica Causby, 25, of no fixed address; Priyadaka Conway, 60, of Auckland Road, Cambridge; Catherine Eastburn, 54, of St Gerard’s Close, south London; Cameron Ford, 31, of the Homing, Cambridge; Gregoary Fry, 25, of Manor House, Ely, Cambridge; Oliver Rock, 41, of Red Post Hill, London; Alexander Rodger, 32, of Ditching Road, Brighton; Joseph Shepherd, 21, of Percy Road, Horsham; and Michael Wiley, 75, of Alburgh Road, Shelton, Staffordshire, are each charged with one count of causing a public nuisance.

The campaign group last week said a total of 117 people had been charged by Kent and Essex police for blocking the M25 motorway, the Port of Dover and other highways between September and November last year, including 146 charges of causing a public nuisance.