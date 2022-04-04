A woman has died after eating a cannabis sweet bought through a messaging app and delivered to her door in 'child-friendly packaging'.

The 23-year-old from Ilford, east London ate just one sweet, known as a gummy, and soon began to feel unwell. She was taken to hospital and died a few days later.

She has not been named and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Her 21-year-old friend who also ate one of the sweets recovered in hospital after falling ill.

Police are concerned there may be other cases of people becoming ill after eating cannabis sweets, gummies and similar products.

Officers said they were aware of a similar case in which a woman felt unwell in March after eating a cannabis sweet in Tower Hamlets.

She was taken to hospital and later discharged. Police are working out whether this sweet was part of the batch of associated with the Ilford death.

'Do not buy - they are illegal'

"I must warn the public against taking any illegal substances, including those packaged in the form of cannabis sweets," said Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell.

"Please do not buy or consume these products. They are illegal and, because of the child-friendly packaging, they can pose a risk of accidental consumption.

"The particular batch of sweets were contained in packaging featuring ‘Trrlli Peachie O’s’ branding. It has not been confirmed at this stage where the sweets were manufactured.

"Drug dealers harm communities and risk the safety of individuals. We will take positive action to target those engaged in this activity as well as those found in possession of these substances.

"Anyone with information about people selling illegal products such as these is asked to speak with local officers, call police on 101 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers."