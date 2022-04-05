A tiny garage measuring only two metres wide has gone up for sale for a six figure sum in St John's Wood, north west London.

With a price tag of £100,000 the new owner will get an unassuming white door in the middle of a row of unassuming white doors.

But with parking fines in the area as high as £130, for some the garage in 'The Marlowes' may be a wise investment.

The brochure for pricey plot, listed by estate agents The Estate Company, describes it as an "excellent rental investment".It adds that the single lock up garage is: "Located on the east side of St John's Wood, close to Underground stations."

So if you have the money to splash the cash and a good reason to drive around London, this might be a worthwhile investment.

The 4.9m x 2.5m garage is the latest in a series of expensive London parking plots.

Last year a covered parking space in Knightsbridge hit the market with an asking price of £350,000.