Londoners are being warned of closures to six Tube lines over the Easter holiday.

There will be no trains on the Hammersmith & City Line and parts of the District Line from Good Friday to Easter Monday to allow the removal of a disused ticket hall at Whitechapel.

Some sections of the Piccadilly Line will also be closed for engineering work.

TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, Andy Lord, said: "Easter is a brilliant time to get out and explore London.

"I’d encourage customers to check before they travel as there are some closures, but the majority of the public transport network will be open over the Easter weekend, meaning people can enjoy everything the capital has to offer.

"We’re seeing more and more people using our network again, which is a great sign, and we’re pleased to welcome them back."

A sparsely-filled District Line carriage on London Underground Credit: Martin Keene/PA

Which London Underground lines will close and when?

Hammersmith & City line

There will be no Hammersmith & City line running over the Easter weekend (Friday 15 – Monday 18 April)

District Line

There will be closures on the District line between Tower Hill and West Ham, as well as Earl’s Court to Kensington (Olympia).

On Sunday 17 April, the District line will also be closed between Turnham Green and Richmond.

Piccadilly Line

From Friday 15 to Monday 18 April, the Piccadilly line will be closed between Acton Town and Heathrow, and Rayners Lane and Uxbridge. Customers for Heathrow are advised to use TfL Rail or Heathrow Express services and replacement buses will operate.

Northern Line (Bank branch)

Ongoing closure of the Bank branch between Moorgate and Kennington, there will be no service from Charing Cross to Stockwell and Battersea Power Station, or from Euston to Moorgate. Services will run northbound from Charing Cross, and between Stockwell and Morden.

Docklands Light Railway

The DLR will be closed between Prince Regent and Beckton from Friday 15 – Sunday 17 April.

London Overground

No service from Euston to Kilburn High Road over the Easter weekend and in addition on 17 April Willesden Junction to Richmond will be closed for engineering work. There will be no trains between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town, Cheshunt and Chingford on the Overground on 17 April until 10:15 and no service between Hackney Downs and Enfield Town/Cheshunt after 22:45.

On Easter Monday, a Saturday service will operate on all other London Overground routes.