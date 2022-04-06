A Met Police employee has been fined £3,500 after stealing equipment from the force and selling it on eBay.

Greg Brinklow, who worked in Met Operations as a forensic practitioner, stole a Nikon camera and two Nikon lenses from the Met’s storage unit which he was tasked with guarding, before selling them on eBay.

Prosecutor Adrita Ahmed told Westminster Magistrates’ Court how the 56-year-old, of Northampton, stole the equipment in 2020 and listed a camera and two lenses on his seller’s account.

Miss Ahmed told the court: "His colleagues became suspicious by the number of packages he was receiving at work and they saw large boxes in the boot of his car."

A warrant was issued and his home was searched that day, but the court heard the items were not recovered.

The Met said he was interviewed under caution in November 2020 and charged in February 2022 with theft and fraud.

Brinklow pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of fraud by false representation at a previous hearing at the same court on March 16.

During a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, defence solicitor Shaheen Rahman, of Ashmans Solicitors, said Brinklow had no previous convictions and had a "distinguished employment history".

He told the court: "He has worked for the Met for 25 years and was employed as a forensic practitioner in 2003… prior to that he worked for the Imperial War Museum and previously was a specialist constable.

"He is very remorseful of his actions for taking a camera and two camera lenses. He made an admission at the scene and apologised. He feels like he’s let himself down, his colleagues down and let his family down.”

Mr Rahman added: "The reason this happened is he accumulated a debt over a period of time, and the debts snowballed and got out of control. Due to the pressure, he acted in a way which was completely out of character. He has been suspended by the Metropolitan Police, he remains suspended, and is currently working in a call centre."

Sentencing, District Judge John Zani said: "Twenty-five years of doubtless excellent service in the Metropolitan Police effectively thrown away by your decisions to steal these items. It is as stark as that.

"You say you have issues that caused you to behave out of character. You put your own needs, or as you perceived them, before the fact you were in a responsible position of trust.

"The shame you have brought on yourself is probably the greatest punishment after all of the service you have given. This was well planned by you and well executed and you put others in a position to turn away from work and to keep an eye on you."

The judge added he recognised that Brinklow pleaded guilty and accepted there was "genuine remorse".

"You have been a loyal servant for many years. I hope you can put this incident behind you and focus on the rest of your life. You will have to live with your own conscience," Judge Zani said.

Brinklow was handed a prison sentence of 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

He has been fined £3,500 and has been ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

The Met has said misconduct proceedings will progress now that the criminal process has concluded.

Assistant Commissioner for Met Operations Louisa Rolfe said: "The Met is committed to rooting out any kind of behaviour that lets us down and this is an example of that.

"The Directorate of Professional Standards acted immediately when informed about Brinklow’s activities and as a result he has now been rightly convicted. Dishonesty has no place at all in the Met."