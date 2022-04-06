More Heathrow and Gatwick passenger misery as more than 100 UK flights axed

More than 100 UK flights were axed on Wednesday at Heathrow and Gatwick airports throwing the travel plans of hundreds of frustrated passengers into chaos.

British Airways said a total of 78 flights were cancelled at Heathrow and at Gatwick easyJet axed at least 30 of its services.

The widespread disruption, which has affected schedules for days, is the results of a sharp rise in coronavirus staff sickness and a shortage of workers following job cuts made during the Covid crisis.

Airlines have been trying to let passengers know about cancellations in advance to reduce queues and chaotic scenes at airports.

British Airways said many of its cancellations include flights cut as part of its decision last month to reduce its schedule until the end of May, done to boost reliability due to rising Covid cases.

People queuing to check-in at Heathrow Terminal 5 this week

EasyJet said the rate of staff absences at the Luton-based airline is around double normal levels.

UK airports are also facing a difficult combination of staff sickness and the surge in demand from families keen to head abroad for the school Easter holiday.

The situation could get worse this weekend as airports will be used by travellers returning from trips during the first week of the break, and those departing for the second week of the school holiday.

Manchester Airport managing director Karen Smart resigned on Tuesday after weeks of disruption for passengers.

Travellers have faced long delays and chaotic scenes, with queues trailing outside terminals to reach check-in desks and hordes of people waiting to get through security and to pick up luggage.

Piles of suitcases have been left in terminals after travellers abandoned the wait to reclaim their baggage and instead left for home.

Passengers have also reported long queues at Birmingham airport.

Customers 'extremely stressed'

One passenger from north Warwickshire had her flight from Birmingham delayed this week by more than 12 hours.

"It’s not been a good day, I felt extremely stressed," said Rebecca Young, 32.

"I have to wait around until 9.50pm tonight.

"I got to the airport at 6.30am, 2.5 hours prior to my departure time… I kept asking one of the staff members whether I would make my flight, they just shrugged."