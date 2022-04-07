June Brown mural in Romford 'perfect' tribute to Eastenders' Dot Cotton

A mural to Eastenders' star June Brown, who died on Sunday, has appeared in Romford.

Painted by artist Gnasher, the mural in Rise Park took a couple of hours to complete and has been described as the "perfect tribute".

"What an amazing tribute to a wonderful actress RIPJune," one Instagram user said.

Another praised the detail which they said "captured her perfectly!”

Brown, best known for her role as Dot Cotton in EastEnders, died on Sunday at her home in Surrey at the age of 95 with her family by her side.

Brown's 35-year run as the Albert Square mainstay began in 1985 before she left the show in 2020. Perhaps EastEnders’ best-known star, Dot was known for her devout Christian faith and hypochondria, as well as her cigarette addiction.

June Brown and John Bardon in their roles as Dot and Jim Branning in EastEnders Credit: PA

The veteran actress, who had a long career in television and theatre, arrived on Albert Square shortly after the soap began in 1985, and aside from a break between 1993 and 1997, was a regular for more than three decades.

Fellow EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, wrote: "I’m lost for words, something June never was. So many memories, so much fun. Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it.

"They never made you a Dame (we did try), but to me you will always be Dame Brown."

