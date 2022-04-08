London health club evacuated due to chemical incident

Around 900 people have been evacuated from a health club in London owing to a “chemical incident”.

London Fire Brigade said a mix of chemicals at the site in Canary Wharf had caused “high levels of fumes and vapour” in the building.

In a statement, Station Commander Dave Hill, who is at the scene, said: “Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings.

“Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes.

“We have evacuated around 900 people from the building as a precaution.”

The brigade was called shortly after 9am to reports of a smell of chemicals and the incident is ongoing.

London Fire Brigade officers attend the scene of the chemical leak in Canary Wharf Credit: PA

Two fire engines from Millwall and Poplar fire stations and two fire rescue units from Bethnal Green and Euston fire stations are at the scene.

The incident comes less than two weeks after 29 people were taken to hospital following a chlorine gas leak at the Aquatics Centre at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Around 200 people were evacuated on 23 March, firefighters from London Fire and Rescue revealed.