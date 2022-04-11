The family of a man shot dead in an east London park in a cold case murder that has never been solved have issued a fresh plea for justice.

Police have announced a £20,000 reward for information on the anniversary of Errol McKenzie's killing, 12 years ago, as they reissued CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to.

Errol McKenzie was shot three times from close range in Seymour Road playing fields in Leyton, on April 11, 2010, after sitting on a bench to eat food and have a drink he bought in a nearby shop.

While police said there is no obvious motive for the 37-year-old’s killing, there are a number of people captured on CCTV footage that they still want to trace.

Mr McKenzie’s daughter and nephew, Nicole Bent and Ty McKenzie, said their family was “still suffering and struggling” with their loved one’s murder and wanted closure.

Tylon McKenzie and Nicole Bent, the nephew and sister of Errol McKenzie, speak before the anniversary of his killing. Credit: PA

Mr McKenzie said: “Just please, if you have any information, just come forward. My grandparents especially have been in pain for like 12 years, just let them rest now.

“Let closure come to our family. Nicole’s been suffering, my uncles, brothers, and sisters have been suffering. It’s time to close the case and let’s get justice and put this to bed now and let everyone move on in life.”

He added: “It’s been very hard on the family, especially Nicole and my grandparents as well because they don’t seem to understand like, why would someone do that to him?

CCTV of a group of males seen walking in Lea Bridge Road on the night before Mr McKenzie's death. Credit: Metropolitan Police

“He’s a man of good character so it has been extremely difficult for us as a family and to this day we’re still suffering and struggling individually with the situation.”

Ms Bent said: “He’s friendly and he’s kind, and he’s caring. He always helped anyone who needs help and he was very loving and a father to his family.”

On the night of his murder, Mr McKenzie, a repair man, had been to the Lea Bridge Road area of Walthamstow, and Tottenham, and likely visited Northumberland Park, police said.

Errol McKenzie was described as a loving father. Credit: Supplied/Metropolitan Police

He was seen on CCTV buying alcohol and food in a local shop at 11.15pm but instead of going to his home a few minutes away, he headed to the park.

He had sat on a bench to eat and drink when he was shot around 15 minutes later.

Paramedics were called when he was found but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams said investigators hope someone with information who did not go to police at the time might have a “pang of conscience” and come forward with a fresh lead.

He said: “We’ve had this case now for 12 years. It’s been an intense investigation and there are a number of things that we’ve been working on.

“But at the moment we wish to appeal to the public now by the publicity of a reward for £20,000 for information that may provide us with further leads to actually investigate that may lead to the arrest and apprehension of the suspect for Errol’s murder.”

Despite the time that has lapsed, Mr Whellams said there was “always hope”.

In a statement, he added: “Though years have passed, our determination to find out what happened to Errol, and bring justice to his still-grieving family, remains undiminished.

CCTV of a cyclist sought by police in connection with Errol McKenzie's death. Credit: Met Police

“There remains no obvious motive for Errol’s murder. He was fondly thought of locally as ‘Cable guy’ or ‘Cable man’, because of his job fixing cable boxes and electrical equipment, and he had been at an address in Tottenham that evening visiting people he knew to discuss the sale of a cable box.

“He left the address near to Northumberland Park Railway Station at about 22:45hrs. Errol then made his way back to Leyton, but we still don’t know how he got there, or why he went into the park. Found beside Errol's body was a white takeaway carton, the alcohol that he had bought, plus a carrier bag with two cable boxes

“Had he arranged to meet someone? We believe he was in the park for at least half an hour before he was killed.

CCTV of one of two cyclists sought by police after Errol McKenzie's death. Credit: Met Police

“There are fragments of information missing that make up the whole picture of what happened to Errol, but in the passing of time allegiances and mindsets change, and I am confident that it can and will happen here.

"We are re-issuing material we have previously put out in the hopes of jogging people's memories from that night. Alongside that, we are issuing three new images of people we are hoping to identify - a group of males seen walking in Lea Bridge Road, and two males seen on pedal cycles.

“A £20,000 reward is on offer to anyone who can provide us with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killers. Errol’s family still grieve for him daily, and the information you have could bring them some peace at long last.”

Nicole Bent remembered her brother as "very loving and a father and to his family.” Credit: PA

He said: “Everybody that’s involved in this murder has to be satisfied that nobody else will come forward and tell the police anything.”

“I, on the other hand, think that allegiances change, loyalties change, and it is quite feasible, quite possible, that someone will have a pang of conscience and will actually come forward and give us that piece of information that points us in a different direction and we can satisfactorily conclude this case,” he added.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8345 3775 quoting ‘Op Trocha’, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.