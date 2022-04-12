A manhunt is underway after a woman was raped after getting into a car in north London.

Police say the woman got into a vehicle often used by drivers using taxi hailing apps in Upper Street, Islington.

She was driven in the white Toyota Prius to Wormwood Scrubs in West London where she was reportedly raped in the car.

The woman is being supported by specialist Met Police officers.

Officers investigating the attack say they urgently want to speak to Salad Ahmed Mohamed, 36, and find out whether he was working as a private hire driver.

Mohamed is described as black, of slim build and 5ft10" tall. Detectives also want to trace the white Toyota Prius he was using.

Mohamed is often seen in the Islington, Finsbury Park, and South Tottenham areas.

"Anyone seeing Mohamed should not approach him, but call 999 immediately," police said.

"If you have any information which could assist the investigation then please call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD768/07APR," they added.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.