The job advert for the next Metropolitan Police Commissioner has gone live, with the successful candidate tasked with making the force “demonstrably more professional”.

Previous commissioner Dame Cressida Dick left the job last week, with her deputy Sir Stephen House temporarily taking the reins until a permanent successor is appointed in the summer.

The force has been mired in a series of events that have damaged public confidence, including the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer and deeply offensive messages that were shared by a team based at Charing Cross.

The advert says: "It has become evident that significant and sustained improvements need to be made within the MPS to restore public confidence and legitimacy in the largest police force in the UK.

"This will require inspirational leadership to deliver a demonstrably more professional police force, that better reflects the diversity of London itself.

"You will lead the service through significant change, role-modelling credible, visible and empowering leadership to address concerns around police conduct and tackling institutional culture.

"The successful candidate will be responsible for re-establishing trust and confidence in policing amongst everyone living in London, particularly women and girls and those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.