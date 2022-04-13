Wine worth £10,000 stolen in Surrey including rare bottle not sold in UK

An estimated £10,000 worth of wine has been stolen from a storage unit in Surrey, including a rare bottle not sold in the UK.

The shocked owner noticed around 300 bottles had vanished from a storage depot on Portsmouth Road, Long Ditton last Wednesday. The bottles were taken between March 26 and April 6.

Among the stolen bottles is a rare Chez Villa Casa wine from California which is not distributed or sold in Britain, making it the only of its kind.Police are currently appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

"We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have seen this wine, or been offered to buy it, as well as anyone who may have information about the burglary. If you can help, please contact us quoting PR/45220036814," Surrey Police said.