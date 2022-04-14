Play Brightcove video

A young boxer "with his whole life ahead of him" has been stabbed to death outside a gym in south-east London.

Police and paramedics were to the Moonshot Centre in New Cross where the Double Jab Boxing Club is based, on Wednesday.

The victim, aged 16, died at the scene.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of one of our junior members who was fatally stabbed this evening outside our gym," the club said in a statement.

"A 16-year-old boy with his whole life ahead of him taken too soon by knife crime.

"It is these devastating moments which highlight how urgent our fight against knife crime is.

"As a club we work tirelessly to give young people an alternative but we need our entire community to recognise the duty we share in creating change.

"This simply cannot keep happening to young people," the statement added.

The boxing club added their hearts were "with the family" who are now facing the loss of "their beloved son".

The boy's family has been told and there have been no arrests so far.

Police cordon around the boxing club in south-east London

The Double Jab Boxing Club was set up to get London's young people "off the streets and into boxing gyms".

According to its website it focuses on youth most vulnerable to gang and knife crime to "offer them an escape, a sanctuary and an opportunity".

A special order, known as a Section 60, was brought in giving police extra stop and search powers in Lewisham last night.

"Police were called at 16:06hrs on Wednesday, 13 April to a venue in Angus Street, SE14 following reports of a fight in progress," police said.

"Officers responded with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

"A 16-year-old boy was found at the scene with stab injuries."Despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware."At this very early stage there have been no arrests. A crime scene is in place and urgent enquiries are ongoing."