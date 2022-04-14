Play Brightcove video

Holidaymakers hoping to enjoy the first Easter break in three years without any Covid restrictions face travel hurdles this weekend.

Holidaymakers set off to enjoy the first Easter break for three years without any Covid restrictions face a series of travel hurdles due to London rail closures this weekend.

One of Britain's busiest railway stations, London Euston, will close over the Easter holiday weekend - spelling disruption for thousands of frustrated passengers.

The station is the sixth busiest in Britain and the busiest passenger route in the UK.

It’s a gateway from London to popular destinations like Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as the southern terminus of the West Coast Mainline.

The disruption comes as 60,000 fans expected to descend on Wembley for Manchester City and Liverpool's FA Cup clash.

And adding to the travel headache - key rail lines serving Heathrow and Gatwick Airports are also set to be closed over the four-day holiday weekend.

"We thank people for their patience while they travel but Easter is one of those moments when there are fewer people travelling than normal," James Dean from Network Rail said.

"We take that opportunity to do engineering works and we can work on all of the lines that we need to," he added.

When is London Euston closing?

The station will close to all passengers from just after midnight on Good Friday until 5am on Tuesday

Why is London Euston closing?

For track and signal upgrades between London Euston and Milton Keynes including at Watford Junction, which means no trains on the West Coast mainline going south from Milton Keynes.

Commuters waiting at Euston station Credit: TWITTER/ MREDRUNNER100

What happens if I need to get to London?

Network Rail strongly advise all passengers travelling between London Euston and Scotland to travel either side of the Easter weekend to avoid longer journeys on busier trains.

A rail replacement bus will run between London Euston and Milton Keynes.

More Tube and rail closures over Easter Weekend

Closures and strikes will also affect passengers planning to travel on the capital's public transport network this Easter - and will significantly affect travellers heading to two of the UK's biggest airports.

Northern Line

Euston is closed over Easter weekend, affecting all Tube and rail lines that ordinarily operate at the station.

The Euston closure is another blow to services on the Northern Line, where an ongoing closure is affected services.

On Friday April 15 and Saturday 16 April, there will also be no service between Charing Cross and Battersea Power Station, and between Euston and Stockwell (via Bank).

Passengers are being urged to use alternative Tube services or local bus routes.

Until mid-May 2022, there is also no service on the Northern Line between Kennington and Moorgate.

Heathrow Airport - Piccadilly Line closed

Easter break holidaymakers are being warned the Tube service to Heathrow will be closed for the entire four-day Easter weekend.

It comes amid a period of flight delays and cancellations at the major airport, as well as Gatwick Airport.

There will be no service via the Piccadilly Line between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport from Good Friday, April 15 until Monday, April 18.

Travellers trying to get to Heathrow to fly on Easter weekend are being urged to plan ahead, and use TfL Rail or the Heathrow Express from Paddington station to get to and from the airport.

There will also be no service on the line between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge. Travellers are being urged to use TfL Rail from Paddington or the replacement bus or coach service.

Until spring 2022, Piccadilly trains will continue not to stop at South Kensington - however the Circle and District lines will continue to stop and the station will remain open.

Gatwick Airport - No service on Gatwick Express

Services to and from London Gatwick airport are also affected over the Easter break.

During Network Rail re-signalling work, there will be no Southern rail or Gatwick Express services to or from Victoria between Good Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18 April. TfL is advising passengers heading for East Croydon and stations between Gatwick Airport and Brighton, to use Thameslink services from Blackfriars, and Southern rail services from London Bridge for other destinations.

Southern train (left) and Gatwick Express Credit: PA

Because there is no Northern line service through London Bridge until mid-May, passengers are being reminded to use alternative Tube, rail or local bus services.To plan your alternative journey to the airport this weekend, visit the National Rail website.

Night tube strikes

The ongoing weekly strike on the Victoria and Central Lines continues this Easter holiday weekend add to the pressures.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union's (RMT) members are staging overnight walkouts in a row over new rotas from 8.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays until June 2022.

The strikes on the Victoria and Central Lines continue overnight on Friday and Saturday every weekend until June.

Over the Easter weekend, the night tube strikes start from 8.30pm on Good Friday (April 15) to 6am on Saturday, April 16, and restart from 8.30pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday, April 17.

The strikes are scheduled to continue at the same times every weekend until June.

Hammersmith & City Line

Tube travellers are warned the Hammersmith & City Line is also closed over Easter weekend, from Friday (April 15) to Monday (April 18). There will be mo service on the entire line

TfL is urging passengers to use alternative Tube, rail, local or replacement bus services.

District Line

The District Line is also partially closed in some areas over the four days of the Easter break.

Between Friday April 15 and Monday April 18, there will be no service between Tower Hill and West Ham, and between Earl’s Court and Kensington (Olympia).

There will also be no service between Turnham Green and Richmond on Sunday, April 17, when a rail replacement bus service will instead run.

TfL is also warning of some shorter closures over the Easter weekend on the Overground and DLR, with more information available on its website.