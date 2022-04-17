Police are appealing for information after the 'unexplained' death of a man found in a van on the side of the M11 requiring hospital treatment.

Officers attended reports of an unattended dark-coloured van on the hard shoulder of the motorway between Redbridge roundabout and Loughton shortly after 8pm on Monday, Essex Police said.

The force said they found a man in the vehicle who required hospital treatment.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but has since died.

Police say they are treating his death as “unexplained”.

Launching an appeal on Sunday, the force said they are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage of “any suspicious behaviour”.

In a statement, Essex Police said: “We are now appealing for anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour on the M11 between the Redbridge roundabout and Loughton between 7.30pm and 8.10pm on Monday (April 11) or caught any suspicious behaviour on dashcam to come forward.

“If you have any information you can submit a report online or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“You can also call 101. Please quote incident 1121 of April 11.”