Man arrested after confronting police officers with knife in central London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting two Ministry of Defence police officers with a knife at Horse Guards Parade in central London.

An investigation is underway after the 29-year-old was tasered and restrained by officers following the incident on Monday morning.

There were no reports of any injuries and the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The area, on the edge of St James's Park, is popular with tourists as it sits between Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament.

An area between Trafalgar Square and Parliament was cordoned off for a time.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at a central London police station.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has other information which could assist officers, is asked to call 101, providing the reference 1730/18APR.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.