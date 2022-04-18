A police officer was taken to hospital after a truck he was trying to pull over reversed at speed into his car, causing extensive damage.

The officers indicated for a yellow and black Ford Transit tipper truck to stop in Landor Road, Lambeth, at around 10.50am on Friday (April 15).

This was a routine traffic stop, initiated because of the manner of the driving and damage to the vehicle, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

Instead of stopping, the truck reversed at speed into the bonnet of the police car. The impact was significant, causing extensive damage.

One officer required hospital treatment for injuries to his head and hand but has since been discharged. A second officer was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

A search of the area was carried out following the crash but the truck could not be found. An investigation is ongoing to track it down and identify those involved.

Police are now appealing for the public's help to try and find the vehicle.

The truck is yellow and black in colour, with a damaged mirror on one side. The registration is believed to be FA04 UZW although the F is missing from the rear number plate.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call 999. Anyone with other information about those currently in control of it, or its recent whereabouts, should call 101, giving the reference 2376/15APR.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.