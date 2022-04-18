Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing 12-year-old from London.

Charleigh Fearnehough has been missing from the Hornsey Road area of Islington since 4.30pm yesterday ( 17 April).

Metropolitan Police officers have issued a plea to the public, asking anyone who sees Charleigh to call 999. It is believed she has white and blue trainers on.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers are increasingly concerned for 12-year-old Charleigh who has been missing from the Hornsey Road area of Islington since 4.30pm yesterday."If you see her, please call 999. If you have other info about her whereabouts, please call 101 with the reference 4880/17APR."