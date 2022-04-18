A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager in south-east London.

Teon Campbell-Pitter, 16, died in a stabbing outside a boxing gym in New Cross on 13 April.

Officers were called shortly after 4pm to Angus Street following reports of a fight in progress, Scotland Yard said.

They found the 16-year-old from Lewisham with stab injuries and, despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on 18 April and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 21 April.