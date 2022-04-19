Man dies three months after being punched 'by stranger' in Wembley

A man who was punched in the head by a stranger a week before Christmas has died in hospital.

Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, was attacked on December 18 near the Job Centre in St John’s Road, Wembley.

Friends called an ambulance after Petru started feeling unwell and after arriving at hospital medics found a significant brain injury.

He remained there until the end of March where, despite the efforts of medics, he died of his injuries.

Petru's family is being supported by specialist officers.

"The past few months have been extremely challenging for Petru-Sorin’s family and friends," said Detective Inspector Jack Stilwell.

"Our investigation has determined that on the night of December 17, shortly before 9pm, Petru-Sorin was with two friends near the Job Centre in St John’s Road, Wembley. They were approached by an unknown male.

"There was an altercation and Petru-Sorin was assaulted sustaining the injuries that led to him being hospitalised the following day. We have carried out extensive enquiries and have released a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to about this incident.

"I urge anyone who recognises the man in the picture to come forward," he added.

CCTV image of a man police want to find Credit: Met Police

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to about the assault.

"If you know the man in the image or have information about the incident please call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 2254/18Dec21," police said.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.