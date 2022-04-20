A young girl has died after going into cardiac arrest at a leisure centre in south west London.

The girl, aged 10, was taken to hospital from Putney Leisure centre on Tuesday afternoon (19 April).

The child's family has been told and a crime scene put in place while police carry out an investigation.

Officers are treating her death as unexplained and are still working out the circumstances around her tragic death.

"A ten-year-old girl was reported to be in cardiac arrest. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and administered emergency first aid," said a statement from the Met Police.

"The child was taken to hospital where she sadly died a short while later. Next of kin are being informed. The death is being treated as unexplained. A forensic scene is in place," the statement added.

A spokesperson for the leisure centre added: "Unfortunately at the leisure centre yesterday a girl became unwell. She was taken to hospital and we later found out she died. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time"